Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,093 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,807,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,341,953. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a PE ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

