Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $139.15 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $86.96 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.93. The company has a market capitalization of $624.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Argus raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

