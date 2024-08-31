Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 82,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.5% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $146.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.