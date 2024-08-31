Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 531 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 892.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 1,270.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth $29,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.59. The stock had a trading volume of 355,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $221.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

