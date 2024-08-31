Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $278.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,134. The firm has a market cap of $417.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.