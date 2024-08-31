Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 30,756 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,756 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,333,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after buying an additional 2,273,198 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,487,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $19,185,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIPS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

