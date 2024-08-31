Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 765 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,590. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

