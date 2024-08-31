Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 893 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 58.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in DaVita by 90.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at $141,219,407.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,601 shares of company stock worth $17,525,449. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVA opened at $150.92 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $156.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.50 and its 200 day moving average is $137.65.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

