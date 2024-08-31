Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,484,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $82.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

