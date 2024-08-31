Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Update

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Atlas Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ATCOL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63. Atlas has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $25.90.
