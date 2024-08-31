Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Update

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Atlas Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ATCOL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63. Atlas has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.