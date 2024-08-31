Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,800 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the July 31st total of 270,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 384,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Atyr PHARMA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATYR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 98,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,327. Atyr PHARMA has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $129.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atyr PHARMA

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,939.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,134.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATYR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atyr PHARMA Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Featured Articles

