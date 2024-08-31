Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $10.93 million during the quarter.
Aurora Mobile Price Performance
JG stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. 4,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,804. The company has a market cap of $23.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.08. Aurora Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.
About Aurora Mobile
