Austin Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Austin Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.58% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 390,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 41,682 shares during the last quarter.

SPD stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,521. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $105.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.90.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

