Austin Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up 1.7% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 69,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 913,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after acquiring an additional 136,920 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 47,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $736,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DBMF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $28.05. 204,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,545. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $979.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

