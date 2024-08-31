Austin Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,061 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Austin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,061 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 9.7% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $41,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,228. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

