Austin Wealth Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Austin Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 102,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 35,408 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,156,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,832,000 after buying an additional 74,979 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

PAVE traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.42. 492,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

