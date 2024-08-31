AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in AutoZone by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $3,181.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,035.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,979.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

