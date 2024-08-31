Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $22.97 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $22.97 or 0.00038938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $9.30 billion and $171.15 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,928,389 coins and its circulating supply is 404,925,289 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.