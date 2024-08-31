Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Acquired by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.99% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 81,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA AVRE traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,137. The company has a market capitalization of $494.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

