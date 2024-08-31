Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Bought by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVRE. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 200,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVRE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,137. The company has a market cap of $494.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

