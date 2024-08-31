Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 11.0% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $20,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 320,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,119,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 535.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 65,466 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,293,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,864,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.87. The company had a trading volume of 184,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,889. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.57 and a one year high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.92.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

