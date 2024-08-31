Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNA. Bank of America lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of RNA opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $225,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,167.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,500,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,478 shares of company stock valued at $15,447,440. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

