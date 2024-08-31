Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Down 31.3% in August

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the July 31st total of 99,100 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Avinger at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.11. 16,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. Avinger has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also

