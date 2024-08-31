Axie Infinity Price Tops $4.77 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $4.77 or 0.00008059 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $711.01 million and $19.19 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,140.59 or 1.00007443 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012600 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,191,353 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,179,034.64734554 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.81552509 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 471 active market(s) with $24,680,938.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

