Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 214 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,145,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,920,000 after buying an additional 835,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,933,000 after buying an additional 630,264 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after buying an additional 414,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 137.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after buying an additional 335,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CF opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Get Our Latest Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.