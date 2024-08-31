Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 295 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $78,559,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,286 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,551,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,728,000 after buying an additional 869,676 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after acquiring an additional 575,057 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,633,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 541,909 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $57.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

