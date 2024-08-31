Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 84 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $876.71.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $15.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $834.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $791.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $795.42. The company has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.69, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

