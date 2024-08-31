Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,221.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $205.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.65. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.59 and a 1 year high of $223.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

