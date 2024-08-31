Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 3,286 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $121.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

