Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.