Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $4,585,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $103.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $105.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 98.02%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

