Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $3.26 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $16.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $903.87. 990,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $948.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $954.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

