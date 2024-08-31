Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $470,000 Stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of National Research worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in National Research by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of National Research by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of National Research by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in National Research by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Research by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

NRC opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $544.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Research’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

