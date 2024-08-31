Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $768,000 Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ExlService were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXLS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 5.2% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in ExlService by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ExlService by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in ExlService by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 207,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 326,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,677,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,625 shares of company stock worth $4,419,281. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Stock Performance

ExlService stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

