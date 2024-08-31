Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Invests $2.09 Million in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,304,000 after buying an additional 1,163,185 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,405,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,539,000 after buying an additional 55,974 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,309,000. Pertento Partners LLP boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 997,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 72,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.81.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

