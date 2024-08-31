Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV cut its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $528,018,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $266,143,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at $237,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $112.43 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $112.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average of $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

