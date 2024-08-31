Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 20 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,367 shares of company stock valued at $60,118,991. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $630.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,575. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $640.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $633.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.35.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

