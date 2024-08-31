Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 213 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 0.6% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,777.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,988 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.2 %

EW traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,521,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.