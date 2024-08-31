Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Takes $2 Million Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,185 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Nutanix by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after buying an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,465,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Nutanix by 387.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after buying an additional 2,076,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nutanix by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after buying an additional 985,421 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 480,069 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $63.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -902.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.13 million. Analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.