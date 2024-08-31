Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Trims Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,158,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 479,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,841.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 60,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.4 %

USPH stock opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.82. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Read Our Latest Report on USPH

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

