Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Reaches $2.71 on Major Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00004587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $55.04 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,282,490 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO, commonly known as BADGER, is an open-source DAO focused on integrating Bitcoin with the DeFi ecosystem. Founded in September 2020 by Chris Spadafora, Ameer Rosic, Albert Castellana, and Alberto Cevallos, in collaboration with dOrg, the project emphasizes decentralization and community-driven principles. $BADGER, its governance token, empowers holders with voting rights, reward distribution, and a share in protocol fees. Notably, its launch eschewed the traditional ICO route, with its value determined by market dynamics.”

