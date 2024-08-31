Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,738 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $35.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BKR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

