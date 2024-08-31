Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $798,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.31. The stock had a trading volume of 71,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,856. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $118.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.85.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

