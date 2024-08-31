Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,927 First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,156,000.

FPEI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.77. 1,000,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

