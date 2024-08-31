Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $602,280,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $159,750,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 391,402 shares of company stock worth $18,818,536. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.78. 15,736,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,498,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

