Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,951 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.85% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 54,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 37,781 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of USXF traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,160. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.