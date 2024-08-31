Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises about 2.8% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,234,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,211,000 after acquiring an additional 625,485 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,092,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $4,239,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,931,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VSGX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.56. 79,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

