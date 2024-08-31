Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,021.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 768,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,823,000 after purchasing an additional 139,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 767,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,027 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,128,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,868,435. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

