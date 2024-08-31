Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,390,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 20,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. HSBC decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC reiterated an “underperformer” rating and set a $1.60 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.11.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLDP

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.84. 2,281,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.