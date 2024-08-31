Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,355,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after purchasing an additional 290,673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,737,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,600,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 886,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBVA. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.